230309-newslocal-juniorroyalty 01.JPG
Buy Now

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Queen Everly Vertrees, a fifth grade student at Washington Elementary School, receives a hug from her mother, Brianne, after taking pictures with princesses during Wednesday's 2023 junior royalty announcement at Washington Elementary School.

WENATCHEE — The fifth-grade queen and princesses of junior royalty for this year’s Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced Wednesday and are eagerly awaiting to participate in parade events, etiquette lessons and local tours.

230309-newslocal-juniorroyalty 02.JPG
Buy Now

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty 2023 Queen Everly Vertrees, center, Princess Avantika Chakravarthy, left, and Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel, right, pose for a group photo during the junior royalty announcement Wednesday at Washington Elementary School. The girls will participate in a variety of Apple Blossom-related activities.

The junior royalty proudly join a longstanding local tradition for the 104th season of the Apple Blossom Festival. This year, the honorees are:

230309-newslocal-juniorroyalty 03.JPG
Buy Now

Everly Vertrees

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty queen
Essay excerpt

This shows an essay excerpt by Everly Vertrees.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?