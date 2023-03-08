Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Queen Everly Vertrees, a fifth grade student at Washington Elementary School, receives a hug from her mother, Brianne, after taking pictures with princesses during Wednesday's 2023 junior royalty announcement at Washington Elementary School.
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty 2023 Queen Everly Vertrees, center, Princess Avantika Chakravarthy, left, and Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel, right, pose for a group photo during the junior royalty announcement Wednesday at Washington Elementary School. The girls will participate in a variety of Apple Blossom-related activities.
WENATCHEE — The fifth-grade queen and princesses of junior royalty for this year’s Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced Wednesday and are eagerly awaiting to participate in parade events, etiquette lessons and local tours.
The junior royalty proudly join a longstanding local tradition for the 104th season of the Apple Blossom Festival. This year, the honorees are:
Queen Everly Vertrees, who is in Samantha Ocampo’s class at Washington Elementary School and the daughter of Brian and Brianne Vertrees.
Princess Avantika Chakravarthy, who is in Katie Roseburg’s class at Washington Elementary School and the daughter of Anupama Vembar and Sai Kumar Ramaswamy.
Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel, who is in Kyle Kniveton’s class at John Newbery Elementary School and the daughter of Miguel and Magdalena Esquivel.
The top three were selected from a group of 84 candidates based on an essay they wrote in one month on the topic “Imagine yourself as a superhero. Write about your super human power and what happens if you use it.”
A panel of educators in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school district boundaries (public, private and virtual) narrowed those essays down to a group of 14 finalists. The junior royalty finalists then had 40 minutes to write an essay on the spot on March 6 based on the prompt, “If you could be any famous person for a day who would you want to be and why?”
For more information about the festival, April 27-May 7, check appleblossom.org.
