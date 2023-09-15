Washington State Army National Guard

Army aviation leaders and senior leaders of the Washington National Guard tour a facility on Pangborn Memorial Airport in Wenatchee, Washington that will soon be the home of the Army Aviation Support Facility-2, Sept. 12, 2023. The old facility that resides at Fairchild Air Force Base has been re-acquired by the 141st Air Refueling Wing and will undergo renovation to better support Strategic Air Command’s evolving mission. 

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Army National Guard is officially here. Sort of.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday agreed to lease the 65,331-square-foot Executive Flight building near Pangborn Memorial Airport to the WAANG, with $231,756 revenue expected for the port. WAARNG Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Col. Jack Mushallo, and Lt. Col. Ben Gering toured the building with port leaders and commissioners, prior to the decision.

Army National Guard Lt. Col. Ben Gering, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chris Haeder check out the Executive Flight Building at Pangborn Memorial Airport on April 21, 2022.
UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter

A new UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter sits on the tarmac at the National Guard's Eastern Aviation Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. in 2008. 
Black Hawk UH/HH-60

Black Hawk UH/HH-60
The highlighted area shows land the port wants to sell to the Washington State Army National Guard so the guard can build its own facility.
The Executive Flight building on Sept. 12, 2023, which the Washington State Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility-2 is leasing. 


