Army aviation leaders and senior leaders of the Washington National Guard tour a facility on Pangborn Memorial Airport in Wenatchee, Washington that will soon be the home of the Army Aviation Support Facility-2, Sept. 12, 2023. The old facility that resides at Fairchild Air Force Base has been re-acquired by the 141st Air Refueling Wing and will undergo renovation to better support Strategic Air Command’s evolving mission.
The lease began Sept. 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2033, and includes $31,304 monthly rent, $375,653 annually, with a 3.5% annual rent increase. However, the monthly amount for the guard will be $29,141 until Airlift Northwest relocates. It also includes the guard paying utilities and a renewal option for five more one-year terms.
"Just the way the federal government works, how they allocate money, we don't need it to come back next year and get in line (for funding). I know it doesn't make a lot of sense, but that's the federal government at its best," said port CEO Jim Kuntz, referring to when the lease starts. "I mean, it's hard to believe, but we're going to start cashing checks… It's craziness, but we'll cash the checks."
The port will pay for landscaping, snow removal, and other services but will be reimbursed by the guard, which will pay for its own janitorial workers. The guard also can't self-fuel or use the port's fueling facility without a written agreement from the port because the state won't put fueling concessions in leases.
The port will lose about $200,000 annually from current tenants at the Executive Flight building — five private jet owners, Airlift Northwest, SIMCO Electronics, and engineering firm Ardurra, the latter two of which likely will move with port employees, Kuntz said. The port plans to build a hangar for Airlift Northwest in summer 2024, so it will stay at the building until then. Kuntz said he was unsure where the five jets would go, but one owner discussed building his hangar.
Although the lease started, it'll take months for the guard to completely inhabit the building and other areas.
"The move will officially start in May with moving equipment and full-time personnel to follow in June," according to State Public Affairs Officer Joseph Siemandel. "There will be an official ribbon cutting in June that will coincide with the unit's annual training."
However, port documents said full occupancy is expected by Apr. 1, 2024, with equipment transitioning this winter and personnel through spring 2024. During that time, the guard will have "joint use of the facility with CDRPA headquarters staff until CDRPA headquarters can be relocated to a new facility on or about" Apr. 1, 2024, documents stated.
"Joint use" includes the guard inhabiting one office space and the maintenance garage, as well as having access to the hangar space and communications room. The guard plans to install physical security improvements for a "classified secure work area."
When fully relocated from Fairchild Air Force Base, the Army Aviation Support Facility #2, rotary flight operation, will have six UH-72 Lakota helicopters and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters stationed at Pangborn Memorial Airport, but aircraft likely will fluctuate.
"The units that will be stationed there are Charlie Co., 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation; Det 2, Charlie Co., 1st Battalion, 168th General Aviation; and the 286th firefighting detachment," according to a Defense Visual Information Distribution Service report. About 100 Army National Guard members will train one weekend a month and the guard likely will help extinguish wildfires in the area.
Col. Adam Iwaszuk, Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) director, was one of those in charge of planning and implementing the guard's move. Last year, he said he would ask for $30 million to $35 million from the federal government for leasing and building a site near Pangborn. The 28.1-acre parcel the guard is eyeing would include a 60,000-square-foot hangar.
All 17 CDRPA employees, and likely others, will relocate to the Confluence Technology Center in Olds Station. All furniture will stay in the Executive Flight building, except computers and personal items. Kuntz said it could cost $85,000 for new furniture for port employees.
"It's not worth figuring out what furnishings we're taking, which ones we're leaving," he said. "Leave the furnishings. We'll mark it, tag everyone. We'll inventory it all… We'll use the state contract to buy furniture and we'll be fine… We didn't have it in the budget to refurbish this entire 65,000 square feet."
"Who gets the Keurig?" joked Commissioner Mark Spurgeon.
