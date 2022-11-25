OLYMPIA — Not much will change in the Washington state Legislature next session, despite hopes from Republicans that they could take control of at least one chamber.

Democrats will enter 2023 with strong majorities in both the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. As of Wednesday, Democrats will likely lead with a 29-20 majority in the Senate and 58-40 in the House.



