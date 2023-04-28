230428-newslocal-soiltest 01.jpg
Hipolito Martinez, left, and Audulio Perez plant Honeycrisp apple trees in a 2.5-acre test plot south of Rock Island Tuesday. Along with Snowdrift Crabapple pollinizers, 3,650 trees will be planted here to test five different soil treatments. Two other plots are planned in the area, another with apple trees and one with cherry trees.

ROCK ISLAND — Researchers from the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center recently planted honeycrisp apple trees at the extension's Sunrise Research Farm for the launch of their soil health study.

WSU is in partnership with the Washington Soil Health Initiative to launch the Long-Term Agroecological Research and Extension site (LTARE) to investigate soil health in fruit trees.

An apple tree is planted in the ground — in soil treated with mulch — at a 2.5-acre test plot south of Rock Island Tuesday.
Jose Espinoza digs holes for trees in a soil test plot south of Rock Island Tuesday.


