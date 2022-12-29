NCW — The holiday season is notorious for excess traffic and excess celebration, which prompted the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to publish in December bleak traffic fatality numbers: a 20-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021, with more than half of traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers.

The same report said preliminary data for 2022 indicates 15% of traffic fatalities were caused by impaired driving.



