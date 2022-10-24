COLVILLE — Washington wildlife policy makers will discuss a smorgasbord of topics — including deciding whether to keep caribou listed as a state endangered species despite local extinction and a discussion of spring bear hunting — at an upcoming meeting in northeast Washington.

Meanwhile, persistent local concerns about predators — primarily wolves and cougars — may bring fireworks during the public comment portion of the three-day meeting. The meeting will be available live online as well.



