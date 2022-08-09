Purchase Access

OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960.

Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.



