SEATTLE — The number of monkeypox infections in Washington state has more than tripled in the past couple of weeks, prompting a growing number of residents frustrated with the slow pace of vaccine distribution to start looking out of state for shots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 56 monkeypox infections had been confirmed in Washington state, including 51 in King County, with a couple others in Pierce and Snohomish counties. In early July, the count was at 15. Several of those infected were hospitalized for a short period of time, but no deaths have been reported, according to the state Department of Health.



