WENATCHEE — A fire at the Waste Management Transfer Station in South Wenatchee is under control.
The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Wenatchee Avenue and emitted a large amount of smoke.
Officials are unsure what started the fire. It originated in the south portion of the building where hydraulic equipment is used to clear debris in the building, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1.
The fire started as Waste Management employees were preparing to leave for the day, Brett said.
Crews connected to a nearby fire hydrant to douse the fire. The avenue was briefly closed in both directions.
