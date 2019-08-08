NCW — A 2018 review of wastewater treatment plants in Washington gave top marks to six treatment centers in Douglas and Chelan counties, while eight others didn’t make the grade.
According to the state Department of Ecology, the agency reviewed 300 treatment plants in 2018 for things like monitoring, reporting, spill prevention planning, pretreatment and operational demands. The agency gives Outstanding Performance Awards for plants that don’t miss their monthly reports or fail to provide water quality samples.
Wastewater treatment plants that received top marks in Chelan and Douglas counties were:
- Cashmere
- Stevens Pass Sewer District
- Wenatchee
- Bridgeport
- East Wenatchee
- Rock Island
Eight treatment plants did not receive top marks, though, according to the state Department of Ecology.
It doesn’t necessarily mean that the treatment plant is violating water quality, said Colleen Keltz, state Department of Ecology communications manager. It could be they simply failed to turn in the proper paperwork.
“I think sometimes we get wrapped around the big violations, but making sure that your facility is on time and operating is really important, too,” Keltz said.
The eight wastewater treatment plants that didn’t receive an outstanding award are:
- Entiat — Exceeded fecal coliform in August
- Leavenworth — An overflow occurred inside the plant during an inspection
- Peshastin — Blue Bird’s discharges caused an overflow into a river
- Lake Wenatchee — Had a pH violation in June and then missed a pH sample in December
- Chelan — Didn’t turn in a report
- Dryden — Missed a sample in December
- Mansfield — Missed a sample in December
- Waterville — Reports were not received in January and July