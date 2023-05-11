CHELAN — Those heading to the waterways this weekend or soon after will likely notice higher flows.
Temperatures into the 80s and higher will cause spring runoff, according to a release from the Chelan County PUD, which advised people to “abide by the ‘no trespassing’ signs along” the Chelan River Gorge and check river and lake conditions.
The Lake Chelan Basin’s snowpack is about 81% of average, according to the PUD’s April 1 supply forecast, with about 18 feet of water remaining. However, the lake has about 7 feet of room. Excess water goes through the Lake Chelan Hydro Project for power or spills into the Chelan River and its gorge. The dam is at the lower end of 50.4-mile-long Lake Chelan, adjacent to the city of Chelan.
The gorge “is a narrow, rocky channel where changes in river flow can create hazardous conditions quickly and unpredictably, including higher water levels, fast currents, and potential entrapment,” the release stated. “The area is marked with dozens of ‘no trespassing’ signs.”
The PUD’s other safety reminders are:
"Download the free Current app at chelanpud.org/app for the latest river and lake conditions, including Lake Chelan levels, boat launch water depth and real-time water flow.
Those on the Columbia River can check boating conditions every 20-30 minutes as conditions may change quickly.
When boating, look out for logs and other debris. Remember to stay at least 400 feet away from dams on the river.
Be aware of your surroundings. The water is cold and swift this time of year. Don’t wade out to sandbars as changing river conditions could leave you stranded.
For emergencies on the river or Lake Chelan, call 911."
