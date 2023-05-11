Chelan Gorge area

The Chelan River Gorge area near the Chelan River and bridge.

CHELAN — Those heading to the waterways this weekend or soon after will likely notice higher flows.

Temperatures into the 80s and higher will cause spring runoff, according to a release from the Chelan County PUD, which advised people to “abide by the ‘no trespassing’ signs along” the Chelan River Gorge and check river and lake conditions.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?