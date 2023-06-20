IMG_5699 cropped.jpeg

A shallow reflection pond can add visual appeal, as well as a soothing sound, to a patio area.

Water is an essential element when considering landscaping. However, I think it should also be considered an essential design element. The sound and visual dimension of water can be very powerful; it allows the designer to easily bring the focus to the desired aspects of the landscape.

The use of water can be as simple as a recirculating fountain or as complex as a pond with a waterfall. The limitations usually tend to be either space or cost. The variety and availability of pumps are greater and more affordable than ever before. You can find a colorful bowl or pot and use a small pump to quickly create a water feature anywhere, including for a deck or patio.

IMG_5675 cropped.jpeg

A pond in a pot with a water feature does not have to be elaborate to bring a sense of piece to an outdoor setting.


