NCW — Agencies spearheading habitat conservation and restoration projects in municipal watersheds can make a singular grab at five different funding sources simultaneously through the Drinking Water Providers Partnership program.
The Drinking Water Providers Partnership, a fusion of Oregon and Washington organizations, as well as federal collaborators, is accepting proposals for $5,000-$50,000 in funding through Jan. 7. Communities, water utilities and restoration groups are encouraged to apply with projects designed to “benefit both community drinking water supplies and watershed health,” wrote Tonya Graham, CEO of Geos Institute, in an email.
The Drinking Water Providers Partnership was developed by the Forest Service and the Geos Institute, an organization that helps communities build climate resilient practices.
“We (Geos Institute and U.S. Forest Service) saw that watershed health was particularly important to both native fish and wildlife habitat as well as community drinking water systems,” wrote Graham. “Both of these systems benefited from watershed restoration and conservation efforts…We decided to work together to make it easier for projects that serve both purposes to be funded.”
The partnership grew to include Bureau of Land Management, Environmental Protection Agency, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Washington Department of Health, The Freshwater Trust and WildEarth guardians.
“Communities and watersheds are struggling due to droughts, hotter summers and increased wildfire risk,” wrote Graham. “Projects that improve watershed health benefit fish, wildlife and people, but they are often too much for a single organization to handle on their own, particularly in more rural areas.”
Since the program’s inception in 2015, over $3 million has supported 70 projects in Oregon and Washington. Several of those projects were based in Chelan County.
A Chelan County Natural Resources restoration project to improve the Poison Canyon watershed, which is a tributary to Mission Creek that flows into the Wenatchee River near Cashmere, received $25,000 through the partnership grant program in 2018, according to Wenatchee World archives: bit.ly/3jmSXnA. The project improved fish habitat, while also recovering natural filtering systems to protect drinking water.
“The funding is designed to be very flexible and to support innovation, so we fund all project phases from design to implementation and monitoring,” said Graham. “We also fund public engagement elements of the projects.”
The Keep it Blue campaign, a public outreach component for the Lake Chelan watershed planning unit, was backed by DWPP funding for marketing and outreach in 2018, according to Graham. The outreach was coordinated by the Chelan County Natural Resources Department and the city of Chelan Water Department.
“The Drinking Water Providers Partnership works to encourage local partnerships and that means supporting what the local partners think are the most important next steps,” said Graham.
Applicants can submit a proposal each year for subsequent phases of the same project.
Cascadia Conservation District received funding from DWPP in 2017 for the development and delivery of educational materials related to protection and stewardship among recreational use of the Icicle Creek Watershed, according to a DWPP press release. The following year, the district, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the city of Leavenworth received funding to restore heavily used trails and campsites near the Icicle Creek Watershed.
