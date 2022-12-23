NCW — Agencies spearheading habitat conservation and restoration projects in municipal watersheds can make a singular grab at five different funding sources simultaneously through the Drinking Water Providers Partnership program.

The Drinking Water Providers Partnership, a fusion of Oregon and Washington organizations, as well as federal collaborators, is accepting proposals for $5,000-$50,000 in funding through Jan. 7. Communities, water utilities and restoration groups are encouraged to apply with projects designed to “benefit both community drinking water supplies and watershed health,” wrote Tonya Graham, CEO of Geos Institute, in an email.



