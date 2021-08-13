EPHRATA — The three-day Watershed Music Festival two weeks ago has been connected to more than 160 COVID-19 cases across the state.
The event, which was held July 30 through Aug. 1 at The Gorge Amphitheatre, was the origin of cases in multiple counties as well as one case in Oregon, according to the Grant County Health District.
The district reported cases among residents of King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens counties.
“As of today, we are aware of over 160 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington state in people who attended the event. We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days,” said Laina Mitchell, the district’s communicable disease coordinator. “The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.”
The county health district is working with local, state and tribal public health partners to identify other cases in people who may have attended the music festival. Individuals who attended Watershed are encouraged to self-quarantine and seek testing.
