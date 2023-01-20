WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members passed a motion to support Communities in Schools of North Central Washington (CISNCW) with $15,000.

CISNCW is a program that sends representatives to schools, including the Waterville School District, to assist students in areas in which the school may not have the resources. The representative who assisted elementary schoolers at Waterville School District recently resigned, and funding for the position ended.



