The new greenhouse under construction at the Waterville School District in July 2022.

WATERVILLE — These plants are ripe for the picking: tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, rosemary, thyme, basil, summer squash, petunia baskets, flower packs, lavender, hydrangeas, and aloe vera. 

The Waterville High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) will sell all these plants during a sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the school greenhouse located on North Chelan Avenue, behind the Rejniak Building. Individual plants will cost $10 or less and baskets, $40 or less. 

Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen demonstrates how to use the iPonic iGrow 800 Greenhouse Controller to regulate the temperature for the school's new greenhouse in October 2022.
Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen puts together shelving for the school's new greenhouse in October 2022. 


