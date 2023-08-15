WATERVILLE — The property for sale at 108 S. Rainier St., Waterville, for $314,500, has a unique history that some Watervillians dream of preserving.
The home served as the depot for the Waterville Railway Company from 1910 to 1948.
“When the Great Northern Railway decided not to build its track through Waterville, they sentenced Waterville to die on the vine of economic development,” Dr. Earl Cater, director of the Douglas County Museum, wrote in his history column in the Empire Press in May 2023.
Instead, a group of investors built a 4 ½-mile railway, finished in the summer of 1910, to connect Waterville to the Great Northern Railway in Douglas. The Waterville Railway Company “also became the most profitable rail line in the state of Washington,” Cater wrote.
“But we are about to lose this marvelous piece of history,” he wrote.
As the property is for sale, a buyer may purchase it before an organization commits to restoring the depot forms or gathers funds.
The Douglas County Historical Society is “singular in focus,” Cater said. “The singular focus, of course, is the Douglas County Historical Museum,” Cater added. The Douglas County Historical Society has no plans to buy the property.
“There needs to be people interested besides myself,” Cater said.
Town Hall has no plans to buy the property, either.
“Heavens no,” Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said. “Even buying the library was somewhat controversial. The town is not in the museum business.”
Buying the property is not fiscally possible, Thompson elaborated. If citizens wanted the town to purchase the property, Watervillians must agree to more taxes.
“I really would like people who want to see it as a depot come together,” Thompson said.
“There will have to be an organization formed to raise the funds,” Cater said.
Cater expressed a willingness to help create a 501(c)(3), a nonprofit for the depot, if more people show interest and help take charge.
Purchasing the property will require $314,500. Costs to restore the depot will take between $250,000 and $300,000, Cater said. Applications for grants that could match funding open in January, Cater added.
“The building should belong to the town and be part of the community,” said Tim Horton, the depot property seller.
Tim Horton’s father, Jim Horton, bought the property from the Waterville Transfer Company on Oct. 21, 1971, according to the deed. Jim Horton made the depot a home. Tim Horton grew up in the depot and recalls railroad or history buffs stopping by to see the place, despite his father never advertising the history.
Tim Horton decided to sell the property as, “Well, I don’t live there,” he said. “I live in Ballard and that is just too far away.”
“It’s a good way to put a period at the end of a sentence after Dad passed,” Tim Horton said.
For whoever buys the property, Waterville has options for preserving historic sites.
“The (Waterville Historic) Commission would like to get it (the property) listed (on the town’s historic list),” said Kat Russell, archeologist and member of Waterville’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Joining the local Waterville historical register is a “totally volunteer program,” Thompson said. Owners of the properties must sign up.
“If you want to paint your house pink with purple polka dots, fine,” Thompson said. “But then you’re off the registry.”
Russell sees joining the registry as a “question of pride and a question of wanting to preserve your history.”
The Historic Preservation Commission advises property owners on how best to restore historical sites.
Joining the registry offers some cost-sharing and funding possibilities through the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, Thompson said.
“It’s hard,” said Latifa Whitehall, the property’s real estate agent. “It’s kind of a sad thing. It’s about money. Someone has to have the funds.”
Those interested in forming a nonprofit for the depot may contact Earl Cater at (509) 745-8435.