The former Waterville train depot, converted into a house, is for sale and according to Douglas County Museum Director Earl Cater, is one of only two short line depot buildings in the United States that is still standing.

WATERVILLE — The property for sale at 108 S. Rainier St., Waterville, for $314,500, has a unique history that some Watervillians dream of preserving.

The home served as the depot for the Waterville Railway Company from 1910 to 1948.

passengertrain.old.jpg

Arrival of the first passenger train in Waterville was a big occasion, as this photo would indicate from the number of people gathered on the loading platform. The date was Aug. 18, 1910. The 5-mile Waterville Railway ran from Waterville to Douglas, where it connected with the Great Northern Railway. Albert L. Rogers organized the Northern and Southern Railroad to build a connecting line. He later sold his holdings to the Waterville Railway, which was incorporated by Waterville residents in 1909. Construction began later that year and the first freight reached Waterville in June 1910.


