WATERVILLE — When Sherri Littrell, an instructor at Waterville Middle and High schools, visited Cascade High School in Leavenworth to learn about the Advancement Via Individual Determination program, a familiar sight surprised her.
A former student of hers, who had struggled academically, sat on a panel about the AVID program. With AVID, her former student could attended high-level math classes.
“The goal of AVID is, with the correct support, any kid can be successful in those (high-level) classes and be on a college track,” Littrell said. “That excites me, and that’s why I wanted to bring it to Waterville.”
Littrell taught AVID as an elective at Waterville High School for the 2022-23 school year and said she plans to expand the program in the 2023-24 school year.
AVID will also expand to the middle school, as a class for fifth- and sixth-graders, and as an elective for seventh- and eighth-graders.
All teachers at Waterville High School will receive AVID training to implement tenets of the program in each classroom. The program encourages writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading.
Waterville School District will send four teachers to an AVID summer institute, held in Seattle, over three days to receive training for expanding the program.
In her elective AVID courses, Littrell’s students practice note-taking skills, asking for letters of recommendation, and completing scholarships.
AVID students visited Washington State University, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College. The college visits encouraged some seniors to try attending larger universities, Littrell said.
If students have a difficult homework problem in another class, like chemistry or math, they fill out a tutorial form. This form allows students to identify the specific problems of an assignment. The students work on difficult assignments in study groups during AVID time.
The students appreciate the gift of time that the class provides, Littrell said.
Seeing the turnaround in students who did not envision themselves as academically successful go on to pass hard classes and feel pride in their accomplishments motivates Littrell, she said.
In a rural community, college can oftentimes be daunting, said Jonathan Gasbar, the junior and high school principal. Talk about the expenses and barriers often discourages kids from college, he said. The AVID program allows students and teachers the time and opportunity to look further into the future and weigh all their options, he added.
