WATERVILLE — A 21-year-old Waterville man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly threatened a 15-year-boy who he said slept with the man’s 20-year-old wife.
The boy called authorities at 6:40 p.m. to report that Dylan L. O’Gara-Smith was threatening him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies received reports of shots fired while en route to Waterville — no one was hurt — and were later told that O’Gara-Smith had been seen walking the streets with a shotgun. O’Gara-Smith was located at his home on the 400 block of West Ash Street and then apprehended without incident.
O’Gara-Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful carrying of a firearm, reckless endangerment and communicating with a minor for unlawful purposes. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.
O’Gara-Smith denied to investigators threatening the boy and said he went to the boy’s home because he wanted to talk about the situation, the affidavit said.
Authorities believe O’Gara-Smith confronted the boy at his home and then left after an argument, parting with a statement of, “I got something for you,” the affidavit said. He was then seen apparently searching through his vehicle. The boy told deputies that O’Gara-Smith later called his phone and said he was going to hurt him.