WATERVILLE — Cowboy hats, classic cars and kettle corn.
It was a little slice of perfect Americana at the Waterville Days celebration Saturday with a parade, vendors, live music and a bicycle rodeo. The event was held over two days and probably 2,000 people attended, said coordinator Lisa Davies.
The celebration has been going on for around 30 years, Davies said. This year over 40 vendors attended, and on Friday night there was a spaghetti feed to raise funds for the Douglas County Fire District 1 volunteers.
Waterville Days did not include a horseshoe tournament this year. Participation has gone down over the years, as the people who used to participate are getting older, said vendor coordinator Deena Driver.
Instead, the celebration featured a bicycle rodeo put on by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Children navigated an obstacle course marked out with orange cones.
The purpose of the course was to make sure children had bicycle helmets that fit, lighting strips for traveling at night and to teach them hand signals, deputy Travis Morley said.
“Making sure their helmets are on correctly, make sure kids understand they should be getting off their bicycles to cross streets at crosswalks, and mainly to push the safety side of things,” he said.
Jett Draper, 6, of Waterville, said he had fun at the event. His favorite part was running for the candy that was thrown during the parade. His dad helped him find the good candy. But he also enjoyed the classic cars on display.
“I like the hot rod because it's really fast,” he said.
The Waterville Days parade was about 20 minutes long. Military veterans, Civil War reenactors, a Girl Scouts troop, classic cars and Douglas County Fire District 1 all participated. The firefighters sprayed onlookers with a hose as they passed, and plenty of candy was thrown by various participants.
Jett’s father, Bryan Draper, said his family moved to Waterville about a year ago. He loves events like Waterville Days because it brings the community together.
“It is a small-town thing,” he said. “The community all comes together. It is just awesome. We love it here.”