A deer at lower right looks back at the photographer near the two lagoons that make up Waterville's settling ponds and spray sewer system Monday, June 26, 2023. Raw sewage is piped into the pond at right then the liquid is moved to the pond at left and finally is pumped up a hill to three fields where it is sprayed with a sprinkler system. New lagoons will be installed near where the sprinkler system is now.
WATERVILLE — Waterville is moving forward with funding a costly new project, in partnership with the state Department of Ecology (DOE), which will show up residents' sewer rates.
Engineering consulting firm Anderson Perry & Associates is finishing designs for a new sewage lagoon near the current lagoon, south of town. The design phase will cost $540,000, and the construction phase an estimated $8 million, according to the DOE.
Waterville secured a $540,000 loan for the design from the DOE with a 50% forgivable principle, meaning the town pays half.
The DOE, when it receives the design bid in the early fall, will move forward with a loan that contains between $3 and 4 million forgivable, according to David Matthews, an associate engineer from the central regional office for the DOE.
Sewer rates will rise for the town of Waterville after a construction company completes the new sewer plant, according to Jill Thompson, Waterville's mayor.
She declined to comment on what that amount is. However, rates could've risen by $23 a month, according to new lagoon estimates 10 years ago and Wenatchee World archives.
For the past 10 years, the sewage lagoon has maintained at least 80% capacity, according to Thompson. For the past three consecutive years, the sewage lagoon reached 85% capacity, Marty Ramin, the town's utilities superintendent, said. The capacity reaching 85% signaled to the DOE to make funding the Waterville sewage lagoon a high priority, Ramin added.
The lagoon capacity shrinks over time as solids build up and the lagoons get beyond their service life, Matthews said.
The lagoon uses clay liners, no longer a standard liner, which poses a risk of seepage into the nearby Corbaley Creek.
“Basically, this whole project stems from the fact that it's an old lagoon, and it's probably not ideal for water quality currently,” Matthews said.
Due to the sewer's capacity, the town extended a moratorium on building permits to four homes and two commercial buildings in April.
Waterville’s critical infrastructure, sewer and water, limits growth, Thompson said.
Waterville relies entirely on wells for water and faces a water shortage, but sewage take priority, she said. Until the water and sewage system is updated, the moratorium stays in place.
The town committed to a new sewage lagoon, on record, 10 years ago.
The slow movement on adding new lagoons stems from “obtaining the right funding that we (the town of Waterville) can afford,” Thompson said.
The mayor’s office needed to prove the hardship of the town, the low income of many residents, to secure forgivable loans from the WDOE, Thompson said.
“The part that leads to the bulldozers on the ground is the bigger part of the project,” Thompson added.
Loyd Smith, city council member and mayoral candidate, criticized the slow movement on the sewage lagoon earlier this year.
“Other than the pandemic, this (project) is as expected,” Thompson responded. “No matter who uses this as a political tool or to make a point.”
Thompson said the city hopes to bid the lagoon in the fall and start construction in the spring.
Plans for the new lagoon include two aerating lagoons, a storage lagoon, and a new center pivot spray field. The new lagoon will likely use a new synthetic liner.
The new lagoon will sit on a 38-acre property purchased by the town of Waterville in 2020 for $18,433.
According to a Waterville Urban Area Comprehensive Plan, Waterville constructed the current treatment lagoon in 1954, designed to accommodate 1,000 people and treat 150,000 gallons of effluent daily. Waterville constructed a 6.5-acre storage lagoon in 1980 to accommodate excessive flows between February and June.
The current treatment plant uses a spray field directly east to avoid overflow and treat sewage.
Building a resilient wastewater transportation and treatment system is an investment in the future, Matthews said. Older sewage systems have upkeep costs that pass onto the consumer, Matthews added.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone