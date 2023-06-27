"After a thorough search process and interviewing three highly qualified finalists, the Board is excited to have offered the position of Superintendent of Manson School District to Tabatha Mires," wrote Robin Block, Manson School District Board chairperson on the site.
Mires served the WSD since 2018, is from Waterville and attended its schools.
Reasons on her departure were not immediately known, but The Wenatchee World is planning to follow up on this story.
"We appreciate the time Mrs. Mires gave to Waterville School District and the programs she worked with staff to implement," said Stephanie Stibal, Waterville School District Board chairperson.
The WSD school board plans to swear in Penny Brown — who was hired earlier this month as the elementary school principal — as the WSD interim superintendent. She'll start July 1.
“The Board will appoint an acting superintendent with a one-year interim contract, who will serve as our district leader as the board works toward a long-term plan based on staff and community input,” said Stephanie Stibal, Waterville School District Board chairperson.
“Interim really gives everybody the opportunity to, kind of, see is this a good fit,” Brown said. “So, is this combo principal/superintendent, is that a doable position, or does that need re-addressed?”
“With this decision, the school board was able, or felt like it was good timing, to put into play an administrative assistant,” Brown said. “So, I will also have an administrative assistant to help me juggle the work of the combo job.”
Kaionni Deshazer was hired around the same time as Brown as her administrative assistant.
Brown has lived in Waterville for 25 years. Her three daughters, Laney, Jacque, and Dori, graduated as Shockers.
Brown spent nine years with the Eastmont School District and served as principal of the Rock Island Elementary School.
“I am grateful to the Waterville School District, to the Waterville School Board, for, you know, taking a risk and giving me this opportunity,” Brown said. “I am grateful for the experience and look forward to it.”
