WATERVILLE — Increasing community participation in Waterville town council decisions — that’s what Position 3 candidates Cody Preugschat and Joanne Fragner say their priority will be if elected. They’re vying to fill the seat of Jill Thompson, who’s running for Waterville mayor.
Preugschat, the Waterville Cemetery District manager, said he’ll start by modernizing the town’s website and introducing social media accounts.
“My big thing, if elected, would be to try to open up new ways for transparency in town council in how we relay information to the community,” he said. “This day and age, one of the big things is social media. I’d like to work with whoever is elected mayor and the city staff to get social media for the city.”
Fragner, a customer service clerk at Waterville Family Foods, is looking to be a conduit for residents looking to get involved, she said.
“I want to provide communication from the residents to the council and work with the elected mayor, whoever that might be,” she said. “I just want to be more involved with the community and be a voice for the residents.”
Fragner would also like to recruit more businesses to Waterville.
“Another thing I would like to do is work with the downtown association to get Waterville thriving again,” she said. “There are a lot of businesses that have come and gone … There’s a lot of empty spaces now.”
Due to its at-capacity water and sewer system, Waterville has had to raise rates and put a moratorium on new buildings.
Preugschat would also like to see Waterville return to its normal growth rate, he said.
“If you don’t have some reasonable growth then you have to raise taxes, which I’m very opposed to, or you have to reduce services,” he said.