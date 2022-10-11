OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a release inviting public comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units of 12 WDFW-managed wildlife areas.

"We want to protect wild sheep while preserving opportunities for people who enjoy hiking and hunting with pack goats," said Joel Sisolak, WDFW lands planning, recreation and outreach section manager in the release. "We are proposing a targeted approach to ensure those opportunities remain available in other parts of the state."



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

