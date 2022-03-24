Seasonal road closure proposals

The state is proposing seasonal closures of Upper Basin Loop and Orr Creek roads. 

 Provided map/WDFW

WENATCHEE — The public can review and provide feedback on a proposal to seasonally close the Naneum/Colockum road management area in Chelan County.

The potential closure is part of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources' proposed 2022 updates to its Green Dot road system.

Under the proposal, the county and WDFW would close Upper Basin Loop Road to Orr Creek Road and Lily Lake Road to motorized vehicles following the end of winter grooming to protect the road surface. The road would reopen when conditions dry.

Gates would reopen before the fishing seasons for Clear Lake, Lily Lake Spring Hill Reservoir and Upper Wheeler Reservoir.

To view a list of proposed changes and provide input, go to wwrld.us/greendot. The deadline for feedback is April 1.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

