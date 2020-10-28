OLYMPIA — Though Washington state is not seeing the strain on its healthcare system that other states are experiencing, the state's top health officials warned that now is the time to take "meaningful steps" to prevent a another surge of COVID-19.
Western and Eastern Washington are both seeing COVID transmission rates increase, according to the latest statewide situation report on Wednesday.
Estimates placed the infection rate of Western Washington at approximately 1.34, with it slightly lower in eastern portions of the state at 1.12. The goal is for the rate to be below 1.0, meaning each new case of COVID-19, on average, would be transmitted to fewer than one other person. Anything over 1.0 means the infection rates are growing.
Hospitalizations on both sides of the Cascades also are up in October, though they're increasing more dramatically on the west side.
"It's not too late to reverse these rates," Washington State Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said during an online media briefing Wednesday. "Each of us can take meaningful steps to protect our friends, families and communities and our health care system."
The recent growth in cases is widely distributed across the state, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said during the briefing, adding that Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston and Clark counties were seeing "pretty rapid increase," though counties in middle portions of the state are also seeing increases.
Whatcom, Benton and Franklin counties have seen slowed growth recently, but Lofy cautioned that every corner of the state should be wary.
"We are concerned about the entire region," Lofy said. "We know this virus doesn't care about county borders."
Coronavirus does seem to care about age, though, as Lofy said hospitalizations and deaths have a definite correlation to the age groups most infected.
Though infection rates across the state remain higher among adults 25 to 39 and 40 to 59, Lofy said all age groups are seeing increases, particularly in Western Washington.
"This concerns me, because we know when we see an increase in older ages we can expect to see increases in hospitalizations and deaths," Lofy said.
Those concerns are heightened, Lofy said as she looks at infection, hospitalization and death rates increasing in other parts of the country, adding "one thing we've learned about this virus is it can sneak up on you really quickly."
With holidays, such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, on the horizon, Fehrenbach said it is vital that everybody take steps to slow COVID's spread by limiting social gatherings and wearing masks.
"Gatherings and get-togethers can be risky even with people you know and trust," Fehrenbach said. "We recently saw an outbreak of six new cases in a group of friends that got together to watch their favorite football team."
She implored residents to wear masks whenever they are around anyone they don't live with and to keep gatherings small and outside when possible, even if it means bundling up. When gatherings need to be moved inside, Fehrenbach again emphasized wearing masks, keeping gatherings short and opening windows and doors to increase ventilation.
"We can head this off before it's out of control," she said.