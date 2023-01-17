SEATTLE — Flu trends in King County appear to have peaked for now, but epidemiologists say the already unusual viral season means the next few months could still be unpredictable.

The region's respiratory infection season hit harder and earlier than usual this fall, but recent county data provides some evidence that flu is subsiding in King County — or at least round one of it. During the first week of January, epidemiologists counted about 183 flu-positive tests, compared to more than 2,000 in late November.



