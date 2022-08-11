Purchase Access

COYAME, Mexico — Hicterio Torres Franco's animals are dying: deprived of water in one of the worst droughts Mexico has seen for 30 years.

In the distance lies one of his donkeys, its carcass eyed by vultures. Some 19 cows have perished too.



