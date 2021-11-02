DALLAS — Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general during the Trump administration, went to an Indianapolis Colts football game on Sunday for the first time in four years.
He posted several images from the event, including a Colts touchdown celebration. And he took a selfie wearing a KN-95 face mask, which he said is shown to be more effective in stopping the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Although Adams is vaccinated, it’s still valuable to wear a mask at big gatherings, he said. He often compares it to carrying an umbrella even though you may be wearing a raincoat. It’s another layer of protection.
“Right now, in many places across the country, we are in a rainstorm — we’re still in areas of high transmission,” Adams said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We’re still technically in substantial transmission mode. But we’re seeing the trend go in the right direction. We are in an improving place.”
Most of the people at the game, including those sitting around him and his two teenage sons, were not wearing masks, he said. “And if I’m going to be honest, I didn’t have mine on for the entire time,” Adams added.
He and his sons wore them “at choke points,” such as entering the stadium and standing in lines. They removed the masks after taking a seat.
The boys are vaccinated, and he said his 11-year-old daughter will get the shots as soon as they’re available for children.
“I’m a doctor, a former lab researcher, a public health expert — but I’m also a dad,” Adams said. “And COVID was the No. 6 leading cause of death in this country for children in September.”
Adams served as the 20th surgeon general from September 2017 to January 2021 when the Biden administration reportedly asked him to resign. Last month, Adams joined Purdue University as a faculty member and the school’s first executive director of health equity initiatives.
He was in Dallas to speak to students and patrons at Southern Methodist University’s Tate lecture series Tuesday night. He plans to revisit what happened when “a once-in-a-century pandemic was superimposed on top of a presidential election,” including the public communications decisions on masks and vaccines.
“I want to challenge them to recognize their own political biases, whether they’re pro-Biden or pro-Trump, and to really look at the science,” Adams said.
He said two things are going on in Dallas and Texas that really bother him: Local public health leaders are having their authority taken away, largely for political reasons. And people who are hesitating to be vaxxed are being demonized despite having legitimate concerns.
Many hesitant patients would move forward if their questions were answered by someone with compassion and trust, he said. But they’ll shut down if approached too aggressively, especially with a political slant.
Regarding the authority of public health officials, he said: “As someone who leans conservative, we should be making these decisions at the local level.”
Adams points to the pandemic exacerbating health disparities. He cited higher death rates in the U.S., often correlating with higher obesity, less access to health care and insurance, and lower vax rates. Those disparities more often afflict people of color in underserved communities, he said.
Uninsured residents can get a COVID vaccine for free, but they’re more likely to not have a doctor: “You don’t have that trusted resource you can go to,” Adams said. “If you layer the lack of insurance on top of mistrust or misinformation, it is a deadly combination.”
Adams has faced some hostility because of his time in the Trump administration. On Twitter, he recently wrote about meeting organizers getting “hateful messages for inviting former administration health officials to speak.”
“Heck — they want to prevent you from even speaking in public, because they don’t like ‘who you stood next to,’” Adams wrote.
He tries to plow through such objections by moving past the politics and highlighting common ground: “We need Trump people and Biden people to get vaccinated,” Adams said. “We need to engage them all.”