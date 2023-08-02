PXL_20230802_181103036~2.jpg

Vietnam Army veteran and Wenatchee resident, Willard Fields, left, receives a commemorative pin from U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier Wednesday at the American Legion Post 10 during a VAAC Town Hall. 

WENATCHEE — “If you served our country, then we owe you the best of everything,” said U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier at a Veterans Town Hall in Wenatchee. “The best support, the best care; we owe you people who will answer the phone at the VA, quick appointments, fast hearing aids, fast glasses and we have been on the case with all of those.”

Schrier was one of many who, on Wednesday at American Legion Post 10, reiterated the need for all veterans to send an “Intent to File” for the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, by Aug. 9 to receive compensation for any condition caused by military service in or around areas where toxins were present.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier speaks Wednesday at American Legion Post 10 during a Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Town Hall in Wenatchee. 


