WENATCHEE — “If you served our country, then we owe you the best of everything,” said U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier at a Veterans Town Hall in Wenatchee. “The best support, the best care; we owe you people who will answer the phone at the VA, quick appointments, fast hearing aids, fast glasses and we have been on the case with all of those.”
Schrier was one of many who, on Wednesday at American Legion Post 10, reiterated the need for all veterans to send an “Intent to File” for the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, by Aug. 9 to receive compensation for any condition caused by military service in or around areas where toxins were present.
While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, most veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit the “Intent to File” by Aug. 9, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the day that President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.
The governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) hosted the Town Hall and a Women Veterans Forum, which was earlier in the day.
Several things besides the PACT Act were presented, including where veterans could get help for suicide prevention, fixes to the local phone system, and local contacts who could assist veterans in getting various services. For example, Steve Gill, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs veterans service administrator, gave an overview of the statewide programs and the PACT Act.
Vietnam veteran and Wenatchee resident Willard Fields was waiting to talk to Schrier during a break at the town hall. He said he served in the Army and completed the “Intent to File,” form 21-0966, to give him a year to complete paperwork and other items. He added he wasn’t worried about the timeline after getting the form in.
Shortly after, Schrier thanked him for his service — as she said she would do for any Vietnam veteran she hadn’t thanked — gave him a commemorative pin and shook his hand.
She also told up to about 50 in the crowd, including veterans, that her office has worked on “everything from trying to get the CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic) here up and functioning seamlessly; working with Spokane to get Cerner (Oracle Cerner EHR system) functioning, and even working with the head of the Veterans Affairs Committee to say, ‘Hold on a sec, don’t keep rolling out this Cerner system to take care of our veterans without having better integration with the military Cerner and health care system because it is leaving you guys in a gap and it is hurting you and the physicians who take care of you and we need your care to be state of the art.’ So please know that I have stood with you all along and continue to.”
The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. It also adds to the list of health conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to these substances.
“This was such a big deal for us to pass,” Schrier said. “I can’t even believe that there was a hangup in the Senate when it came to passing this bill because this is the right thing that we owe to you — that if you put your life on the line, you were exposed to toxins in the line of duty, whether that was agent orange or toxic burn pits — that if you were exposed to something that put you at high-risk disease and then you got something, we need to be extending a hand to say, ‘We’re going to help you and you don’t have to have the burden of proving a connection, which is, they’re near impossible to do, and so there is a list of 20-plus diseases that we know are associated at higher rates in veterans, and those are just on the list. And if you have been diagnosed with one of those things, you will get care through the VA.
“If you were diagnosed with one of these things, cancer, thyroid, there’s a list … and it happened within the last year, all of your expenses to date will be covered, so they’ll be backdated, as long as you put that in by Aug. 9 … Going forward, if you get a diagnosis next year or the year after, you’re covered and (it’s) taking away that burden of having to prove that your exposure caused an illness.”
Another presenter, Trent Mortensen, Chelan County Veterans Service Officer (VSO), said he had helped 150 veterans sign up to get benefits through the PACT Act since August 2022 but fielded calls from dozens more. He said he “encouraged veterans to come back if they were denied (benefits) before” the act was in place.
Similarly, Douglas County VSO Sarahbeth Simonson said she’d signed up around 50 veterans in the last six months and believed many more qualified for more aid through the act, as she’d received many calls regarding it.
