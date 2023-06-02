ENTIAT — At an event called "Last Chief Standing: A Tale of Two Cultures,” — the title of a book by Entiat and Colville Confederated Tribes member Wendell George — the author related his tribe’s story.
George is a former Boeing engineer who worked on the space program to land a man on the moon, as well as the author of eight books on tribal history and culture. He spoke to an audience of more than 50 people gathered at Entiat City Park to mark Entiat Museum’s opening day May 27. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Artist Cheryl A. Grunlose, a member of the Lakes, Wenatchi, and Entiat tribes, also spoke at the event. Her work of unusual “ledger art” is featured along with George’s tribal history in the current exhibit at the Entiat Museum.
George began his talk by holding a smoke ceremony, using an eagle feather to waft cedar smoke over the audience.
“The smoke rewards us since we’re all part of nature,” he said. “We are all tied together, not to hurt anyone or anything.”
Then George, who brought some of his extended family along from Omak where he lives, told about the history of his forbearers. George has long been a well-known leader of the Entiat and Colville Confederated Tribes.
"We had no written language," he said. "Our history was shared by our ancestors in the form of coyote stories about talking animals. Walt Disney took that idea and made a billion dollars off it.”
His first book, “Coyote Finishes the People,” told some of those stories passed on from seven generations of his family.
George also talked about meeting other tribal members at associations of Indians across the country as a tribal leader and representative, and gave some overall insights about Native American culture.
“The biggest thing I found in common with other tribes was our sense of humor,” he said. ‘The first thing you do with someone to become a friend is to tell a joke. For example, many Americans want to know what the country was called before it was named America. We called it OURS,” he laughed.
According to George, by 1790, there were 22 different groups of Indians living in the Entiat and Wenatchee valleys, mostly members of the P’Squosa tribe. But when Washington’s first territorial governor, Isaac Stevens, signed the historic treaty with Washington tribes in 1855, they were left out.
“My great-grandfather Chilkosahaskt was too old to travel to Yakima for the treaty signing, so he sent his son Lahompt instead, who was only 15 years old. He didn’t understand the languages spoken by the other Indians there, so we were not included in the treaty.”
As a result, the Yakama tribe gave Wenatchee its name (meaning “river coming out of canyon”) rather than the P’Squosas who lived here, and claimed that it was they who had treaty rights to fish the Wenatchee River and Icicle Creek near Leavenworth. Wendell's Entiat tribe fought that decision in court for many years until they were finally granted the right to fish the Icicle in 2010.
“Now we’re trying to get the right to hunt there, too,” George said.
George then spoke about the tragic forced removal of the Entiat tribe from the land of their ancestors. When Chief Chilcosahaskt, who lived to be more than 100 years old, was told by federal authorities that he had to move to the Colville Reservation, he refused to go, and died in Entiat in 1903. His property was taken, and the tribe had to sue to get it back.
They won the first case, but lost an appeal in Superior Court.
"I didn’t know about this until I was over 30 years old,” George lamented.
His grandfather Lahompt, the "last chief standing,” was forced to move to the reservation. Lahompt was a well-known horseman and cattle rancher in the region. The chief system was abolished at the Colville Reservation, replaced by a council of the 12 tribes living there.
Now, according to George, his tribe is working to get its land back in the Wenatchee Valley, where it was once promised a 6-mile stretch for a reservation.
“We’re buying land piecemeal,” George said. “That’s the only way to do it.”
George said the Entiat tribe now owns a 4-acre parcel near the Odabashian Bridge, and plans to build a gas station there, offering customers discounts, as do other Washington tribes.
“I predict that in several years we will have that reservation.” George believes. “We are still in existence. We’re not history; we’re still here.”
Alan Moen is a freelance writer, winemaker and resident of the Entiat Valley.
