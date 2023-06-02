IMG_0791 (2).JPG

Wendell George performs a smoke ceremony at Entiat City Park on May

27.

ENTIAT — At an event called "Last Chief Standing: A Tale of Two Cultures,” — the title of a book by Entiat and Colville Confederated Tribes member Wendell George — the author related his tribe’s story.

George is a former Boeing engineer who worked on the space program to land a man on the moon, as well as the author of eight books on tribal history and culture. He spoke to an audience of more than 50 people gathered at Entiat City Park to mark Entiat Museum’s opening day May 27. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Memorial Day to Labor Day. 

Wendell George holds an eagle feather used for the smoke ceremony.
Wendell George speaks at Entiat City Park on May 27.