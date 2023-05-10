The National Weather Service is forecasting the temperature in the Wenatchee area to reach the 90s next week. The blue bars indicate the range of temperature recorded on a single day with temperatures last week going above the "normal" range indicated in brown.
WENATCHEE — The temperature is anticipated to rise into the 90-degree-level next week, warmer than typical for this month.
As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasts from the National Weather Service show that temperature will be above normal with afternoon highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
In Wenatchee, the temperature is forecasted at 91 degrees and sunny on Sunday and then expected to climb to a high of 93 on Monday. This "strong warming and drying trend" was expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures reach the 80s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday's forecast of 93 degrees is close to a record high for the day.
The highest recorded temperature on May 15 was set in 1931 at 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The record high temperature for the whole month was set in 1986 on May 30 and May 31 at 104 degrees.
This unexpected heat spike may likely be part of a larger trend that extends into the Summer including the June, July and August months with "warmer-than-typical" temperatures and "drier than typical for much of the Pacific Northwest," according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
"The warm temperatures will draw many ... to the lakes and rivers across the region," according to the National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday. "Recreationists should be vigilant that many rivers remain in high flows and water temperatures are quite chilly due to excessive runoff from snowmelt."
