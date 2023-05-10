Founders' Day in Cashmere (copy)
Water spray from a passing fire truck brings a welcome opportunity to cool off during the 2021 Cashmere Founders’ Days Parade that saw record, triple-digit temperatures. 

WENATCHEE — The temperature is anticipated to rise into the 90-degree-level next week, warmer than typical for this month.

As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasts from the National Weather Service show that temperature will be above normal with afternoon highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Wenatchee Pangborn Temperature

The National Weather Service is forecasting the temperature in the Wenatchee area to reach the 90s next week. The blue bars indicate the range of temperature recorded on a single day with temperatures last week going above the "normal" range indicated in brown.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

