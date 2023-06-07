190911-newslocal-flood 06.jpg (copy)
Water rushes down Wenatchee’s First Street and a sidewalk past parked cars in 2019.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — A flood warning was issued Wednesday for most of North Central Washington as the National Weather Service forecasts "excessive" rainfall through Friday.

The flood warning begins Thursday morning and includes Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Leavenworth, Manson, Plain, according to the flood watch notification from the weather service.



