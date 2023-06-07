WENATCHEE — A flood warning was issued Wednesday for most of North Central Washington as the National Weather Service forecasts "excessive" rainfall through Friday.
The flood warning begins Thursday morning and includes Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Leavenworth, Manson, Plain, according to the flood watch notification from the weather service.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather service has forecasted a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
And chances increasing to 30% for showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m with one-tenth inch to one-quarter inch of rainfall estimated. The weather service noted that rainfall may come down in higher amounts in thunderstorms.
On Friday, a 40% chance of rain and rainfall may reach between a one-quarter inch and one-half inch.
"Thunderstorms will first impact the central Idaho Panhandle early Thursday and transition to heavy torrential rainfall by mid to late Thursday into northeast and North Central Washington," according to the flood watch.
Flooding would impact in low, lying areas and roadways and other areas with poor drainage. It may also result in "extensive street flooding" near creeks and rivers, according to the flood watch notification.
Burn scars in steep terrain may also be susceptible to flash flooding.
The threat for flooding is active through Friday overnight.
