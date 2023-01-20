ENTIAT — More than half a month into the new year, North Central Washington has already seen three road closures due to rockslides, likely caused by this January's higher-than-normal rainfall and slightly warmer temperatures.
All three rock-related closures in the North Central Region this Winter have occured on Highway 97A, obstructing the roadway for a couple of hours to close to a day, according to David Bierschbach, state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) North Central region administrator.
WSDOT tracks of each type and number of closure, and defines a closure as the section of road closed to traffic for at least or more than an hour, Bierschbach said in an email. Anything shorter than an hour, or an incident that doesn't completely block the roadway, is not logged as a closure.
The first closure occurred Jan. 8 around 10:03 a.m. two miles north of Earthquake Point near Entiat and reopened the next day about 3 p.m. WSDOT is currently doing rock scaling work near this location to stabilize the nearby slopes rockfall debris.
The next closure took place on the south side of Knapps Hill Tunnel Jan. 12 around 3 a.m. and was closed for about an hour. And the most recent rock closure occurred Jan. 15 around 6:48 p.m. and reopened about an hour later. The closure occurred one mile south of Entiat.
WSDOT recommends that motorists do not attempt to remove rocks from the road, said Lauren Loebsack, WSDOT communications manager for the North Central region.
"This is a potential safety hazard for you and other motorists; call 911 or Rivercom to report rock fall when you are in a safe place to do so," Loebsack said in an email. "Reporting rock fall also helps us track rock slopes for rock slope mitigation projects."
WSDOT's typical winter season is Nov. 1 through March 31. During last year's winter season, there was only one rock-related closure. Three rock-related closures is the highest number during the winter season since the 2017-2018 season when there were also three closures.
"The recent warmer than normal mid-January weather with freeze/thaw cycles and wet weather are likely contributing to the increased rockfall recently," Bierschbach said.
The Entiat Fish Hatchery weather station this month has measured a total 3.69 inches of precipitation as of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The "normal" amount of precipitation for this time of year and this area is 1.25 inches.
The station weather records go as far back as 1990 with this year's January ranking as the fourth wettest with a little more than a week left to go, according to the National Weather Service Spokane Forecast Office.
On Jan. 8 alone, the fish hatchery station recorded 1.25 inches of rainfall. From Jan. 12-15, the station recorded another 1.85 inches of rainfall.
Expanding the time period a bit further, November 2022 to Thursday has had the second-highest amount of precipitation, 10.98 inches, since 1990, according to the National Weather Service Spokane Forecast Office.
In Chelan, a similar trend has played out as 2.15 inches of rainfall have been recorded this month as of Wednesday, about 1.2 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
With records going as far back as 1892, this November to Thursday period ranks as the 20th highest in terms of precipitation on record for Chelan.
Temperatures have also been a little warmer than usual in Entiat — only about three degrees — resulting in about 13 inches of snow melt which "likely added to the water soaking into the soil in addition to the rain that has fallen recently," according to an email from the Spokane Forecast Office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone