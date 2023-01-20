Entiat Rockslide (copy)

A rockslide near Entiat partially blocked state route 97A for a couple hours Jan. 15 but has since been cleared away.

ENTIAT — More than half a month into the new year, North Central Washington has already seen three road closures due to rockslides, likely caused by this January's higher-than-normal rainfall and slightly warmer temperatures.

All three rock-related closures in the North Central Region this Winter have occured on Highway 97A, obstructing the roadway for a couple of hours to close to a day, according to David Bierschbach, state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) North Central region administrator.



