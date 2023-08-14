230815-newslocal-hotweather.JPG
Roslin Reinke, of Bellingham, relaxes in the shade as she reads "You Are Not Alone" next to Craig Smith, of Seattle, Monday, at Confluence State Park. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees multiple days this week.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — With temperatures forecasted to exceed triple digits most of the work week, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Eastern Washington.

The warning was issued Monday and is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.



