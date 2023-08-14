Roslin Reinke, of Bellingham, relaxes in the shade as she reads "You Are Not Alone" next to Craig Smith, of Seattle, Monday, at Confluence State Park. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees multiple days this week.
WENATCHEE — With temperatures forecasted to exceed triple digits most of the work week, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Eastern Washington.
The warning was issued Monday and is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.
Wenatchee is predicted to reach 108 degrees on Tuesday, which would be close to a record high for August, according to the weather service.
The high for the month was set in 1961 at 109 degrees. The record high for Aug. 15 was set in 2021 at 101.
Wednesday is expected to be 106 degrees. The record high for Aug. 16 was set in 1967 at 103 degrees.
Temperatures will then begin to taper off through the end of the week.
Thursday is forecasted by the weather service to have a high of 102, followed by a high of 92 on Friday and a high of 87 on Saturday.
In response to the sweltering forecast, North Central Washington Libraries will operate as cooling centers during business hours.
Leavenworth is expected to have a high near 102 Tuesday and a high near 100 Wednesday. Its record high for August is 108 degrees, set in 1961 and reached again in 1967.
Chelan is predicted to have similar highs this week: 104 on Tuesday and 101 on Wednesday. Its August high was set in 2021 at 106 degrees.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District warned in a news release announcing the cooling centers that severe heat can cause illness or death. The health district offered some tips to reduce the risk of heat-related medical problems:
Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.
Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks that contain alcohol, caffeine, or lots of sugar.
Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.
Check on the elderly, ill, or people who may need help.
