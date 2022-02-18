Weekly Wrap: 5 stories from the week

Here are some of our top stories from the past week that you may have missed. Click on each headline for the full story.
By Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — With their three-day eviction notice expired and extended a day, residents of the George Sellar Bridge homeless camp on Monday dismantled their small community.
“Find another spot, man,” said Glenn Wilson, the camp’s volunteer manager. “That’s all you can do.”
The camp was raised in September on a state Department of Transportation lot on the 1200 block of Columbia Street near the Salvation Army Social Service Office and grew to about 40 people.
The state on Thursday gave the residents a 72-hour notice, citing complaints from BNSF Railway of trash and debris on the railroad and a damaged electrical service box that provides lighting to the Sellar Bridge.
The rumor filtering through camp Monday was that state Transportation officials were bringing in the National Guard on Tuesday. David Bierschbach, the state agency’s North Central region administrator, dispelled the notion in an email and clarified that the Washington State Patrol would provide security for Transportation employees cleaning up the camp remains.
By Zach Johnson
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont trailed the entire night Wednesday against Sunnyside. But it’s the fourth quarter that matters most.
The Wildcats, behind a standout performance from junior Eamon Monahan, pulled away from the Grizzlies over the final five minutes and scratched out a 67-61 comeback win in the first round of district playoffs. Eastmont will now face Wenatchee — 55-41 winners over Moses Lake on Wednesday — on Friday night.
“We just kept battling,” head coach George Juarez said. “We weren’t in a really good rhythm offensively but we didn’t let the game get away from us and just kept at it. Then we had that little sprint at the end. It doesn’t matter until the final (buzzer).”
The Wildcats looked completely out of it in the first half. They gave up a ton of offensive rebounds and second-chance points and made uncharacteristic mistakes in the offensive end. Defensively, Eastmont also got caught out of position on their rotations a few times, allowing Sunnyside to pour in a few 3-pointers in the first quarter and take a 19-13 lead.
By Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — The Omicron Emergency Operations Center at the Wenatchee Valley College shut down Friday as the area’s COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District established the emergency operations center Jan. 18 to monitor how critical schools, utility providers, long-term care and health care systems were handling the pressures of the latest COVID-surge.
They all maintained services without needing help, according to Stephen Rinaldi, the Omicron Emergency Center manager and Chelan County fire marshal.
By Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — Masks are coming off in most places including schools, restaurants, gyms and most businesses beginning March 21 following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Masks will continue to be required in health care settings like hospitals, long-term care settings, public transit, school buses and correctional facilities, according to the governor.
Private businesses, school districts and local governments can still choose to implement face mask requirements if they choose to, the governor said.
Wenatchee parent filed discrimination complaint against district over Unified basketball cancellation
By Mitchell Roland
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District’s decision to hold a modified two-game Unified basketball season came after a parent filed a formal discrimination complaint against the district.
The decision was “blatant discrimination on the district’s part,” Chelsea Lybbert Mahuika said during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.
She emailed the complaint to Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon, school board members and the district’s lawyers two days later. She also brought her concerns to the Jan. 13 Wenatchee City Council meeting.
Discussions about holding a season were taking place prior to the complaint, said Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson. Unified basketball is a team sport that encourages collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities.
Haglund said district officials were weighing a reduction in COVID testing requirements, parent discussions and facility availability.