 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Weekly Wrap: 5 stories from the week

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Weekly Wrap Collage
Buy Now

Here are some of our top stories from the past week that you may have missed. Click on each headline for the full story. 

Residents of Wenatchee homeless camp packing up, leaving after complaint from BNSF Railway

By Pete O'Cain 

WENATCHEE — With their three-day eviction notice expired and extended a day, residents of the George Sellar Bridge homeless camp on Monday dismantled their small community.

“Find another spot, man,” said Glenn Wilson, the camp’s volunteer manager. “That’s all you can do.”

220215-newslocal-camppackingup 02.jpg
Buy Now

Stephanie Brown struggles to push a shopping cart full of belongings out of the camp. She says she is moving into a friend's motor home in the Olds Station area.

The camp was raised in September on a state Department of Transportation lot on the 1200 block of Columbia Street near the Salvation Army Social Service Office and grew to about 40 people.

The state on Thursday gave the residents a 72-hour notice, citing complaints from BNSF Railway of trash and debris on the railroad and a damaged electrical service box that provides lighting to the Sellar Bridge.

The rumor filtering through camp Monday was that state Transportation officials were bringing in the National Guard on Tuesday. David Bierschbach, the state agency’s North Central region administrator, dispelled the notion in an email and clarified that the Washington State Patrol would provide security for Transportation employees cleaning up the camp remains.

Wildcats start slow but recover in second half to pull out comeback win over Grizzlies 

By Zach Johnson 

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont trailed the entire night Wednesday against Sunnyside. But it’s the fourth quarter that matters most.

The Wildcats, behind a standout performance from junior Eamon Monahan, pulled away from the Grizzlies over the final five minutes and scratched out a 67-61 comeback win in the first round of district playoffs. Eastmont will now face Wenatchee — 55-41 winners over Moses Lake on Wednesday — on Friday night.

220217-sportslocal-ehssunnysidebballgallery 05.jpg
Buy Now

World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont came back in the fourth quarter to beat Sunnyside 67-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 16, 2022, in basketball at Eastmont.

“We just kept battling,” head coach George Juarez said. “We weren’t in a really good rhythm offensively but we didn’t let the game get away from us and just kept at it. Then we had that little sprint at the end. It doesn’t matter until the final (buzzer).”

The Wildcats looked completely out of it in the first half. They gave up a ton of offensive rebounds and second-chance points and made uncharacteristic mistakes in the offensive end. Defensively, Eastmont also got caught out of position on their rotations a few times, allowing Sunnyside to pour in a few 3-pointers in the first quarter and take a 19-13 lead.

Chelan and Douglas counties' emergency center closes as COVID-19 cases decline

By Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — The Omicron Emergency Operations Center at the Wenatchee Valley College shut down Friday as the area’s COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline.

COVID-19 rates since December 2020
Buy Now

COVID-19 cases are beginning to decline, but local health officials urge caution. Chelan and Douglas counties hit their highest 14-day COVID-19 rates since the beginning of the pandemic. In Chelan County, the peak was 4,106.2 per 100,000 cases on Jan. 26, according to state Department of Health data. Douglas County's peak was 4,269.7 per 100,000 on Jan. 25.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District established the emergency operations center Jan. 18 to monitor how critical schools, utility providers, long-term care and health care systems were handling the pressures of the latest COVID-surge.

They all maintained services without needing help, according to Stephen Rinaldi, the Omicron Emergency Center manager and Chelan County fire marshal. 

Indoor and school masking requirement coming down March 21

By Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — Masks are coming off in most places including schools, restaurants, gyms and most businesses beginning March 21 following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

220219-newslocal-maskingrequirement 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School fans cheer for their team during a basketball game on Wednesday, the day abefore Gov. Jay Inslee announced that mask requirements will be dropped from schools and other locations starting March 21. 

Masks will continue to be required in health care settings like hospitals, long-term care settings, public transit, school buses and correctional facilities, according to the governor.

Private businesses, school districts and local governments can still choose to implement face mask requirements if they choose to, the governor said.

Wenatchee parent filed discrimination complaint against district over Unified basketball cancellation

By Mitchell Roland 

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District’s decision to hold a modified two-game Unified basketball season came after a parent filed a formal discrimination complaint against the district.

220219-newslocal-unifiedbasketballisback 01.jpg
Buy Now

World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont's Ayden Snyder, front, and Luis Perez are introduced to the crowd and students lining the gym floor before the Unified basketball game with Wenatchee Thursday night, Feb. 17, 2022, at Eastmont.

The decision was “blatant discrimination on the district’s part,” Chelsea Lybbert Mahuika said during the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting.

She emailed the complaint to Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon, school board members and the district’s lawyers two days later. She also brought her concerns to the Jan. 13 Wenatchee City Council meeting.

Discussions about holding a season were taking place prior to the complaint, said Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson. Unified basketball is a team sport that encourages collaboration between students with and without physical or mental disabilities.

Haglund said district officials were weighing a reduction in COVID testing requirements, parent discussions and facility availability.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK