Weekly Wrap: Top stories from the week

By Mitchell Roland
WENATCHEE — Located in the building that housed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and then the city’s community center, Pinnacles Prep opened its doors in the fall as the Wenatchee Valley’s first charter school.
A campus tour revealed a school setting much like any other. Students experimented with water temperatures in science class. “Somewhere over the rainbow” rang out in music class as students played along on ukuleles. A sixth-grade math class began with a 3-minute meditation where an instructional video reminded participants to “bring your attention back to your breath.”
Sara Rolfs, who co-founded Pinnacles with now-board president Rick Wray, has worked for three years to open the school. That includes explaining the purpose of charter schools.
“I think there’s still a lot of misinformation about charter schools in general,” Rolfs said. “They’re open to anybody. And we don’t target the créme de la créme, as people say.”
By Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — The process to fill five seats on the expanded Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health is close to reaching its conclusion. A committee has selected 10 finalists from which county commissioners will fill open slots. A decision is expected Tuesday.
The applicants are separated into three categories by law:
- Health care providers
- Consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities
- Community stakeholders
The commissioners will pick two applicants from the health care provider category, another two from the community stakeholder category and one applicant from the final category.
The board of health is responsible for ensuring the health and safety of both Chelan and Douglas counties. The board also oversees the work of the health district, including health permits for restaurants and other businesses.
The Wenatchee World reached out to all the candidates to ask what motivates them to want to join the board. Their responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
By Rand Stevens
A depleted Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team outlasted the Big Bend Vikings 74-62 on Wednesday night. With only one Knight on the bench and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference behind Walla Walla and Spokane, Wenatchee needs every win to make it to the playoffs.
“They’ve had six girls most of the season,” said WVC men’s assistant coach Ian Russell, who is filling in temporarily as the women’s head coach. “They play hard every possession, even when they’re tired and things aren’t going right. They’re a good group to coach.”
Early on, WVC was forcing tough shots, getting looks at the basket in the paint, but had trouble finishing. The Vikings pressed in an attempt to wear the short-handed Knights out.
“The press got us off guard at the start. We prepared for it; they like to trap at the sideline but we figured it out and just kept pushing up the middle,” Russell said.
By Mitchell Roland
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board voted Wednesday evening to offer Becky Berg the superintendent position. The offer is pending a contract negotiation.
The decision comes after Berg, 59, visited the district Tuesday where she toured facilities, met district staff, students and took part in a community forum. Jerry Pugh, the other finalist for the position, took part in events Wednesday.
Berg is now the assistant superintendent of The American School of Dubai and previously served as the school’s interim superintendent. She previously served as superintendent in Marysville and Deer Park.