WENATCHEE — Residents, government and elected officials discussed on Wednesday proposed changes to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail — on and off the trail — as part of the Confluence Parkway project.
People walking along the trail saw exactly where the Loop would be changed to accommodate the project, and had questions and some concerns.
“I learned a lot of things that are new to me. I’m still digesting it,” said East Wenatchee resident Michelle Crowell.
Crowell was among a few handfuls of people who intentionally walked part of the Loop in the morning — between pedestrian bridge over the Wenatchee River and Hawley Street — to meet Chelan County PUD staff, Wenatchee city officials and others who were answering questions about the project.
She and others also attended an open house at the Confluence Technology Center, in Olds Station, with the same information and officials, but with a conceptual video of the Loop’s realignment.
The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
The project also would also remove about 6 acres along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a portion of the Horan Natural Area. Another 6 acres would be returned to the park along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.
“It’s created some additional questions I need to get addressed,” said another East Wenatchee resident, Julie Missal. “I’m still concerned about the environmental impacts.”
Missal also said she had questions on possible “traffic issues,” where the parkway enters and exits the city, as well as environmental impacts.
Others saw the parkway as a needed change.
“So far I’m impressed with what’s going on,” said Wenatchee resident Randy Steensma. “To a degree, I wonder if it’s not large enough,” he said of the parkway. “Traffic in Wenatchee is a mess.”
He also said any ambulance trying to cross the current bridge during peak traffic has trouble getting thorough.
“The PUD does a good job with the park side of things,” he said.
The PUD also has an online survey for people to weigh in on the project. It closes April 4, and has had more than 700 responses, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson. The survey can be found here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/X9DC3Z2.
“We’re really pleased the community is giving us feedback,” said Steve McKenna, PUD board president. “They love the whole park system, but at the same time, we’re encouraging the PUD to work to mitigate traffic. People appreciate both sides of the spectrum.”
McKenna also told The Wenatchee World the project started speeding up when Wenatchee learned it received state money several weeks ago, which completed funding for the project.
“I think the speed of the financing caught everybody off guard,” he said. “We (commissioners) still need to do our due diligence to study it.”
Senate Bill 5974, a 16-year, $16 billion transportation funding bill was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee March 25, and it takes effect June 9. The bill also includes $4.5 million for a pedestrian path under Highway 2 in Leavenworth.
The $134 million Confluence project also received $49 million in federal grant funding last year, part of the $92 million Wenatchee received for the Apple Capital Loop transportation project.
McKenna said commissioners shared their ideas and concerns on the project in 2017, when discussions first started. The PUD and Wenatchee agreed to be partners, he said.
“We just want the best solution possible,” he said.
The project is in its permitting phase, said Laura Merrill, Wenatchee executive services director. Among those are for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as for water quality and changing where the railroad is. She said an environmental assessment and the federal grant fund contract would be completed by the end of the year and construction would begin in 2025 or 2026.
The land will be surveyed in the next couple of weeks, with design starting right afterward.