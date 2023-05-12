Springwater

A stretch of Springwater Avenue, between Woodward Drive and Western Avenue will have improvements. 

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday amended the budget for Springwater Avenue improvements by $53,000 to help bridge the funding gap for the nearly $4 million project.

“The city was awarded a TIB (state Transportation Improvement Board) grant in December of 2019 for about $1.9 million to rebuild Springwater Avenue, between Woodward Drive and Western Avenue,” said Jacob Huylar, Wenatchee Public Works Department engineering services manager. Since then, the city has worked on designing the project and acquiring right‐of‐way. 