WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday amended the budget for Springwater Avenue improvements by $53,000 to help bridge the funding gap for the nearly $4 million project.
“The city was awarded a TIB (state Transportation Improvement Board) grant in December of 2019 for about $1.9 million to rebuild Springwater Avenue, between Woodward Drive and Western Avenue,” said Jacob Huylar, Wenatchee Public Works Department engineering services manager. Since then, the city has worked on designing the project and acquiring right‐of‐way.
The project includes a widened roadway with sidewalks on both sides, as well as bike lanes, new stormwater infrastructure, and other improvements, he said.
In April, the project received eight bids, Huylar said. KRCI LLC from East Wenatchee was the lowest responsive bidder at about $2.7 million. The firm was selected pending TIB concurrence.
The current estimated project total is $3,716,400, which doesn’t include contingency for unexpected changes during construction, according to city documents, and the design and construction engineering costs are expected to be more than anticipated.
Huylar said the project originally needed an additional $365,830, but early last week, the TIB awarded an extra $285,000.
“What the ask at this point is for an extra $29,000 from our arterial streets fund and an extra $24,000 from our stormwater fund,” he said.
Huylar said construction is set to start June 5 and run for 95 working days, wrapping up in October.
Council also approved a contract between public works and SCJ Alliance for design and public outreach services for the Red Apple Road project.
Project engineer Charlotte Mitchell said the city was awarded a TIB grant for $1.9 million in December to make improvements on Red Apple Road, between Vista Place and Miller Street.
Mitchell said the team will approach council again once a design is more complete, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.
In other news, a lease agreement between the Wenatchee Valley YMCA and the city of Wenatchee was signed. A 20-year lease agreement between the YMCA and the city ended Nov. 30, 2022. Wenatchee executive services director Laura Gloria said the two parties agreed to continue the lease, which allows 17 stalls in a parking lot owned by the YMCA to be used for city employees.
“This is a 10-year lease, and then it also will end at the point in time that the Y sells that property,” Gloria said. “As many of you know, they are looking to relocate and to build a new facility, and so they will be putting that property on the market, so they wanted that flexibility.”
Gloria said the lease costs the city $1 per year, and the city also perform snow removal and asphalt repair on the lot.
