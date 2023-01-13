WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved entering a purchase and sale agreement of $1.2 million to acquire a 7-acre parcel already being used for Safe Park II.
Safe Parks are designated spaces for unhoused people living in their RVs.
The city will use $456,000 from the homeless tax funds collected by both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and $744,000 from the general fund to buy the land from Jimmy and Paula Properties LLC by Mar. 15.
At the meeting, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz told the council the two Safe Parks are working really well. He also said he thinks it is very critical for the city to own the Safe Park locations.
“I think what you see around our state and in particular with Safe Parks and other locations, that if the government entity that is running the Safe Park doesn’t own the property, lots of other stuff happens around it that isn’t very appealing,” Kuntz told the council.
Safe Park II is located at 3420 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, has capacity for 20-25 RVs and takes up 38% of the 7-acre property. City officials have said the lot is usually full.
Located on the property is Midland Trucking, a trucking business owned by Jimmy and Paula Properties, LLC. The purchase and sale agreement includes the city leasing the other 62% of the property back to the sellers for $3,000 a month for 24 months, allowing time for the sellers to find a new home for their business, said Kuntz. The $3,000 monthly rental income will go toward the city’s general fund.
In October, the city scrambled to find a second area for people living in their RVs after the first Safe Park quickly reached capacity. A towing ordinance on unauthorized RVs on city streets was passed by the city in October, as well.
The city council previously approved a 12-month interim zoning ordinance for the property to be allowed to be used as a temporary emergency low-barrier shelter to have temporary tenants, as the property resides in an industrial zone.
Kuntz said in an interview after the meeting that while the 12-month interim zoning ordinance goes on, the Wenatchee planning commission will take on a study and make a recommendation on what zoning changes should be made.
“I think the interim zoning will go away at some point, and it will be something more permanent, but we got to go through a public process to make sure that’s OK,” he said.
