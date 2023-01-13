221022-newslocal-secondrvlot 01.jpg
The second city of Wenatchee RV lot is compacted along Ohme Garden Road near Highway 97A on Thursday, Oct. 20. 

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved entering a purchase and sale agreement of $1.2 million to acquire a 7-acre parcel already being used for Safe Park II.

Safe Parks are designated spaces for unhoused people living in their RVs.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

