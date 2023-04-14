WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will maintain the sculpture at the in-the-works roundabout at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street, while the Chelan County PUD will supply a free irrigation connection.
The agreements for the artwork were made Thursday at the Wenatchee City Council meeting with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the PUD.
The city had to get the OK from WSDOT because WSDOT is building the roundabout.
“For the city to maintain anything with WSDOT’s right of way we have to have a maintenance agreement,” said David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director, at the meeting.
Maintenance for the roundabout artwork and the area around it will cost around $4,000 annually from the special revenue fund, according to Erickson’s report.
CJ Rench’s design, "Valley of Fruition," was chosen out of five concepts and ultimately approved by the Wenatchee City Council last year to sit in the center of the roundabout.
“Valley of Fruition” incorporates a rainbow with a totem pole-type design, basing the colors from the seasons in the Wenatchee Valley.
A portion of the artwork includes conceptualized turbine fins with laser-cut images to represent the hydropower and other benefits of the region.
Chelan County PUD is waiving $15,800 for the irrigation connection and providing $30,000 for laser-cut images to represent the hydropower and other benefits of the region on conceptualized turbine fins on part of the sculpture.
“We’ve been working with the PUD since the very inception of the project,” Erickson told the council. “They’ve helped with the scoring and the selection of the artists.”
“We have this interlocal agreement, in which the PUD will waive the irrigation connection fees because it’s their water pipeline out there,” Erickson added.
The roundabout is expected to open in late June with the artwork already installed, Erickson said.
