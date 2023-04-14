'Valley of Fruition' (copy) (copy)

"Valley of Fruition" by CJ Rench will be the centerpiece for the new roundabout at Easy Street and Highway 2/97.

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will maintain the sculpture at the in-the-works roundabout at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street, while the Chelan County PUD will supply a free irrigation connection.

The agreements for the artwork were made Thursday at the Wenatchee City Council meeting with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the PUD.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

