WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved a $141 million budget Thursday night.
The adopted budget is slightly larger than earlier versions of the budget, but city staff say the changes reduce the overall deficit.
Wenatchee Finance Director Brad Posenjak said there were two changes to the budget since a full preliminary budget was released earlier this month. Both changes — a $150,000 decrease in the city’s payment for a RiverCom assessment and an increase in projected sales tax revenue — were both in the general fund.
“Our sales tax has been coming in very strong the last several months and we believe that's going to continue in 2022,” he said.
Posenjak added that those two changes erased would would have been a $400,000 deficit in the recurring portion of the general fund, which excludes one-time projects and expenses.
The finalized budget still has an overall deficit of $21.5 million — down from a $22.5 million deficit in a preliminary budget summary released in October. Posenjak has previously expressed confidence that the general fund and overall budget are in a good place despite the projections.
“We budget as if we will be able to complete everything we set out to do,” he told The Wenatchee World in October. “In reality, we will have many unfilled positions during 2022 and some of the projects we hoped to complete will actually be spread across 2022 and 2023. Therefore, we won’t be able to spend 100% of our budget.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.