WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee approved a $142 million budget for 2023 at a special council meeting.

Council members on Nov. 17 had a public hearing before approving the general fund, the city’s main operating fund — which includes $35.3 million of recurring expenses and $31.7 million in recurring revenues.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

