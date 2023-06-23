WENATCHEE — Thursday was a day of celebration in the planning for the Confluence Parkway project: party hats and all.
Wenatchee City Council members and Mayor Frank Kuntz donned the headgear after the signing off on a terms sheet with the U.S. Department of Transportation for reimbursement of design and construction of portions of the roadway.
Laura Gloria, executive services director for the City of Wenatchee, told the board the sheet codifies the timeline and milestones for the project. Gloria said the agreement includes both the state and federal departments of transportation.
"It's not just a local term sheet, it goes through the various different departments and agencies," Gloria told the board. "There was multiple, multiple levels of reviews and questions, again, just verifying what the city's plan was and that they're ensuring that we can deliver what we said we can deliver."
The city is developing several portions of the project including the "MegaKittrick" project, the Confluence Parkway South and a south end bike and pedestrian access bridge. Once completed, will include a second vehicle bridge over the Wenatchee River.
According to the council's agenda report, a design-build team for portions of the project will be selected later this summer, with construction anticipated to begin in May 2025.
Design for a pedestrian and bike access bridge is currently underway, and the construction for the project will begin in April 2025. Construction is anticipated to be "substantially completed" by November 2026.
In recent months, the 11-mile project has reached several other milestones including a land swap agreement between the city and Chelan PUD and the ground breaking on the "MegaKittrick" project in North Wenatchee.
In April, the Legislature approved a funding schedule for the $85 million the state will contribute towards the project.
