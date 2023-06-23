230308-newslocal-mckittrickproject 05.JPG
Buy Now

This sign shows roadway plans for the "MegaKittrick" Street project, BNSF underpass crossings, and lots for future residential and commercial areas. 

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Thursday was a day of celebration in the planning for the Confluence Parkway project: party hats and all.

Wenatchee City Council members and Mayor Frank Kuntz donned the headgear after the signing off on a terms sheet with the U.S. Department of Transportation for reimbursement of design and construction of portions of the roadway.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?