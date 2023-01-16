WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council awarded a $6.5 million contract for its “MegaKittrick” Street improvement project at a recent meeting.
The MegaKittrick project is a culmination of smaller projects in the vicinity of McKittrick Street, North Wenatchee Avenue and North Columbia Street.
J & K Earthworks Inc., which was awarded the contract Thursday, is expected to begin construction in the spring and continue for 180 days.
The project includes a new traffic light signal between McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue and extends McKittrick Street to create an underpass for the train tracks to join a new intersection with North Columbia Street. Sidewalks and crosswalks are also included.
Jake Lewing, the city’s senior project engineer, said federal Surface Transportation Block Grant money will provide $4.8 million to the project. The rest will come from local sources, including the city’s arterial, economic development, sewer, and storm sewer funds.
The Chelan County PUD will provide $250,000 to help extend electrical and fiber underground utilities across North Wenatchee Avenue to serve future land development, Lewing said.
