WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council awarded a $6.5 million contract for its “MegaKittrick” Street improvement project at a recent meeting.

The MegaKittrick project is a culmination of smaller projects in the vicinity of McKittrick Street, North Wenatchee Avenue and North Columbia Street.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

