Streamline.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Streamline Fulfillment's Phil Foshee, left, and Carl Skerlong, stand in one of their leased warehouses April 21, 2022, in the former Lineage Logistics property in downtown Wenatchee. The company, which opened in December 2020, provides third-party fulfillment and warehousing service for ecommerce and B2B businesses across the nation.

WENATCHEE — Nearly half of the 128,000-square-foot old refrigerated warehouses on Columbia Street have seen an uptick in activity in the last several months.

A locally-owned business is shipping more of everything, from tennis shoes and snow skis to solar panels and condiments, out of around 50,745 square feet of the former Lineage Logistics buildings.

Former Lineage Logistics (copy)

A drone photo shows several of the former Lineage Logistics warehouses, now owned by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. The tan-colored buildings, at the lower left, are Buildings A and B. The three smaller tan buildings attached are C, D and E. Behind those, closer to the railroad tracks, is Building F. Buildings G and I are the two white buildings located diagonally from Building E.
Download PDF Lineage Logistics/Streamline Fulfillment
This image shows which parts of the former Lineage Logistics buildings Streamline Fulfillment is leasing.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?