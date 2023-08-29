Streamline Fulfillment's Phil Foshee, left, and Carl Skerlong, stand in one of their leased warehouses April 21, 2022, in the former Lineage Logistics property in downtown Wenatchee. The company, which opened in December 2020, provides third-party fulfillment and warehousing service for ecommerce and B2B businesses across the nation.
A drone photo shows several of the former Lineage Logistics warehouses, now owned by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. The tan-colored buildings, at the lower left, are Buildings A and B. The three smaller tan buildings attached are C, D and E. Behind those, closer to the railroad tracks, is Building F. Buildings G and I are the two white buildings located diagonally from Building E.
Provided photo/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
That company, Streamline Fulfillment, last year operated out of 27,000 square feet. Streamline is a third-party fulfillment and warehousing service for e-commerce and B2B businesses, and has expanded into the 11-building complex on 1.5 acres since moving there in October 2021.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners OK’d another one-year lease, with two one-year extensions, Aug. 22 for Streamline, as its current lease expires Oct. 31. Commissioners will determine whether to lease again at the next expiration. The rent has risen, including with the new proposed lease at $27,928.50 per month, from $26,032, with an annual 3.5% increase.
“The current lease… has varied regularly as their space needs change,” wrote Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration, in an email. “We have eight leases/addendums in place, and are currently negotiating to bring all spaces under one lease.”
The port inherited tenant Badger Mountain Brewing, which was already in about 9,000 square feet of Lineage property, called Building A, when the port bought the former freezer and fruit storage space in 2019.
Port commissioners since then have considered remodeling at least the remaining five Lineage buildings, B, C, D, E, and F.
Plans for three of the buildings fell through for what was to be SoCo Crossing in 2022. The partners, including SPORT Gymnastics co-owners Taryn Harris and her mother Sue Harris, developer Flint Hartwig and Wenatchee AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby, wanted to redevelop about 38,346 square feet into sports and restaurant areas.
In March, JAB Investors LLC signed a letter of intent for adaptive reuse and public parking development of the three buildings, “but after the feasibility period expired, did not exercise the option to purchase,” Lough wrote.
“... It is not in our budget over the next couple years,” she wrote. “The Commission continues to be open to proposals from private developers as well.”
Meanwhile, Streamline Fulfillment quietly expanded from buildings G, I, and F to B, C, D, and E.
Co-owner/president Phil Foshee said growth has come across the board, with no one industry asking for more orders. He also said Streamline has 18 full-time and three part-time employees, up from a handful last year, and is leasing 108,000 square feet total, including Lineage buildings and a smaller warehouse north of Sunnyslope at 3710 Highway 97A Suite C, which provides cold storage and shipping for sliced apples.
Although business is booming, Foshee said the company would "absolutely" stay local, and has plans to add another facility in Savannah, Georgia, in 2025, to better serve the East Coast. It also wants to build a new facility in the valley, either on bought or leased land.
"We're loving being here in the valley and providing jobs here," Foshee said.
“They are growing, but they’re committed to be here for headquarters for sure,” said Craig Larsen, port community relationship manager. “They looked at other options in other parts of the country frankly, but this is home and this is going to be headquarters. I mean, they’re running double-digit employees. They started a few years ago; it was a handful of employees. They’ve been a nice win and they’ve taken very good care of our buildings in my experience.”
He added Streamline improved buildings, including adding a loading dock, and has ski gear from many European manufacturers now to distribute for the winter season.
“If you’re selling things online, you can contract with them to warehouse it, pack it and ship it for you for a price,” Larsen said. “They’ve got nice, diversified, customer-based different things they do within the storage and shipping and packaging realm.”
Foshee said the company was in talks with the port and private firms on building a large facility to keep dry and cold goods in the next couple of years.
“I think in a perfect world, we don’t live in a perfect world, but if it was… They’d love us to build a 100,000, 150,000-square-foot warehouse for them… They’d love to get into a modern warehouse,” said port CEO Jim Kuntz of constructing a building near Pangborn Memorial Airport for Streamline. “The business model is just incredible… It’s a cool company.”
