WENATCHEE — While on the front rail of a U2 show at Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park), Michelle Shermer of Wenatchee, a Bono superfan, had a revelation.
“My, if I can do this and jump up and down in front of a rockstar, what else can I do with this energy?,” Shermer said.
The concert inspired Shermer to join the ONE Campaign as a volunteer advocate in 2013. ONE Campaign is an organization that raises awareness on extreme poverty and preventable disease, especially in Africa, co-founded by rockstar and U2 lead singer Bono. It's funded almost entirely by foundations, individual philanthropists and corporate partners.
Shermer left for a ONE summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday to ask Rep. Kim Schrier, Sen. Patty Murray, and Sen. Maria Cantwell to reauthorize The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
Former President George W. Bush established PEPFAR 20 years ago. PEPFAR has saved an estimated 25 million lives from HIV/AIDS worldwide in part by using more than $100 billion, according to the U.S. Department of State. PEPFAR also supports nearly 65 million people with HIV treatment and testing services, giving more than 20 million men, women, and children life-saving antiretroviral treatment (ART).
Congress is considering a reauthorization of PEPFAR sometime during the session this year, including a five-year plan to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030.
“There is no reason that where you live should determine whether you live,” Shermer said.
As a mother of five, hearing about children and mothers in other parts of the world who do not have the same living standards and healthcare choices breaks her heart, Shermer said.
Shermer has organized ONE awareness booths at local events, like Make A Difference Day, Wenatchee Pride Festival, and YWCA Stand Against Racism.
“There is a lot that you can do, no matter where you live, to make the world a better place,” Shermer said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone