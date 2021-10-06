WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School Panthers football game against Davis has been canceled, athletic director Jim Beeson confirmed Wednesday night after the program had six COVID-19 positive cases on the varsity team.
This is the second time the Panthers have been forced to cancel a game this season.
Wenatchee also cancelled its season-opener against Skyline after a pair of non-varsity players tested positive. The entire team was forced to quarantine and miss four days of practice.
Ultimately, the Panthers just didn’t have the minimum number of practices required to compete against Skyline. This is a little bit different given that multiple players on the varsity team tested positive.
“If we have one positive case, and they’ve gone through practice with everybody — they’ve exposed the whole group," Beeson said in August after the Skyline game was cancelled. "It’s frustrating. It’s the first but it won’t be the last. I know that for sure. We just have to deal with it and err on the side of caution ... ."
The plan, he said, is to keep next week’s game against West Valley on the schedule. If there are no more positive cases, players will return to practice next week.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
