WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.
David Reverte's guilty plea June 29 in Chelan County Superior Court included four counts of first-degree child rape.
Judge Robert Jourdan on Monday sentenced Reverte to 23 years and three months in prison and a lifetime of community custody. Reverte will need to pass a review from the state Department of Corrections Indeterminate Sentence Review Board before being released from prison.
As part of a plea agreement, the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office dropped special allegations within its charging information that would allow a judge to sentence him beyond the standard sentencing range.
“A plea bargain was offered to not only hold Reverte accountable but to also protect the child from the added trauma of taking the stand as a witness,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell. “Having to face an abuser in open court can be just as traumatizing as the abuse for a victim, particularly a child. When we have the opportunity to hold an offender accountable at a high level while avoiding re-victimizing people, especially children, we take that opportunity.”
Reverte was arrested in March shortly after the victim told her mother she was sexually assaulted by Reverte, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. The abuse occurred from about January 2020 to March 2022.
Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152
on Twitter@peterocain
Reporter
Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.
