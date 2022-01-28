Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved Thursday the use of $320,500 in contingency funds for the city hall remodel.

The $320,500 change order, which is the seventh one the council has approved, means the city will have used 62% of the remodel’s $1 million contingency fund. The project's budget is $12 million.

City Hall is located on Yakima and was previously known as the Federal Building and housed a number of federal departments, including Social Security. 

Wenatchee dips into contingency budget for city hall remodel

The project is about 50% complete. However, city officials say a large portion of materials is already onsite. For example, the city received its first load of windows on Thursday and plans to start installing them next week.

Facilities Manager Elisa Schafer said the majority of the $320,500 is the result of building inaccuracies with the historical information on the building, namely that the existing structural, mechanical, electrical plumbing systems were not in the places that they were thought to be. About 16% of the change order is due to smaller items like reconfigurations to doors and street lights.

“We don't expect many contingencies going forward, all the big ones would have been electrical and mechanical, the kinds of ones that we've been dealing with so far,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said during the council meeting. “Yes, we're 50% done and 60% through our contingent funds, but I don't anticipate us to go really over the contingent funds at this point unless something completely unforeseen happens.”

Wenatchee City breaks ground on City Hall remodel

The change order also added 19 days to the project’s timeline, which was set to end late this summer.

During the meeting, the city council also approved a $1.4 million contract for construction inspection services with HDR Engineering for an additional digester at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city already has a $14 million construction contract with Apollo, Inc. for the project, which is estimated to cost $17.6 million total and be completed in 2023.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

