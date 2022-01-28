The project is about 50% complete. However, city officials say a large portion of materials is already onsite. For example, the city received its first load of windows on Thursday and plans to start installing them next week.
Facilities Manager Elisa Schafer said the majority of the $320,500 is the result of building inaccuracies with the historical information on the building, namely that the existing structural, mechanical, electrical plumbing systems were not in the places that they were thought to be. About 16% of the change order is due to smaller items like reconfigurations to doors and street lights.
“We don't expect many contingencies going forward, all the big ones would have been electrical and mechanical, the kinds of ones that we've been dealing with so far,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said during the council meeting. “Yes, we're 50% done and 60% through our contingent funds, but I don't anticipate us to go really over the contingent funds at this point unless something completely unforeseen happens.”
The change order also added 19 days to the project’s timeline, which was set to end late this summer.
During the meeting, the city council also approved a $1.4 million contract for construction inspection services with HDR Engineering for an additional digester at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city already has a $14 million construction contract with Apollo, Inc. for the project, which is estimated to cost $17.6 million total and be completed in 2023.
